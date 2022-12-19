More people turn to loans amid higher cost of living, say credit companies

DEMAND FROM SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS

Small business owners are also driving up the demand for personal loans, he added.

They opt for such loans as the criteria for them rely mainly on income, while business loans require the records of company finances, said Mr Lam.

“One particularly interesting observation … (from) the applications that we have received is applicants applying for personal loans to support their entrepreneurial aspirations,” he said.

Creditors typically look at businesses’ records from the past two years, the same period that firms may have been hit by losses due to the pandemic, he noted.

He said that based on these records, creditors will not be able to extend credit to most of these businesses.

“Therefore, these individuals would end up having to take up personal loans, which rely on slightly easier (to achieve) track record such as their individual income, and their personal credit score," Mr Lam explained.

Most of these clients are sole proprietors and single-owner firms whose businesses represent their income, he said.

POTENTIALLY LOWER DEMAND FOR LOANS

However, with a gloomy economic outlook, demand for loans might soon fall, Mr Lam said.

“People are just more careful with their expenditure. Even for businesses, I think people are less optimistic about the business climate, and therefore he might not see an incentive for them to take up a loan,” he said.

“If they're not so optimistic about the future, I think they will not be willing to take up a loan."

In the same vein, a potential recession next year will put a “serious damper" on spending in general, said Credit Association of Singapore committee member Shaan Ngoh. She added that discretionary spending could be postponed or cancelled.

“For instance, one may not be thinking of changing their TV for a newer or larger one in the face of the significantly increased cost of living and a less ideal economy and job market outlook as we go into 2023,” she said.