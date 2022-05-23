Inflation will become 'very serious problem' for the world if measures are not taken: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Inflation will become a very serious problem for the world if measures are not taken to address it, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an interview with Nikkei Asia on Friday (May 20).

Highlighting the challenges of tackling inflation, Mr Lee said: “The difficulty is that now that inflation is quite high, you need quite drastic measures in order to bring it back down and prevent inflationary expectations from taking root.

“It is very difficult to do that and have a soft landing. There is a considerable risk of doing what you need to do but as a result provoking a recession.”

He added: “It has happened repeatedly in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s. That is a risk which we have to anticipate and watch out for. You will have to take that risk because if you do not act against inflation, that will become a very serious problem for the world.”

Inflation in many countries has soared to multi-year highs, driven by a rebound in economic activity and a further supply chain disruptions.

In the United Kingdom, for instance, figures released on Wednesday showed that prices rose at their fastest rate in 40 years. Annual inflation jumped to 9 per cent in April, up from 7 per cent in March.

Japan's core consumer prices posted their biggest jump in seven years in April, while Singapore’s core inflation rose to a 10-year high of 2.9 per cent year-on-year in March on higher food and services prices.

Mr Lee noted that the global economy has recovered from COVID-19 faster than expected, helped by stimulus measures.

“However, the stimulus measures continued to be applied very generously, for political reasons, even as the economy was already visibly recovering in the US, and also in Europe. Therefore (this) has contributed to a spike in inflation even before Ukraine,” he said, noting that the war has made it worse as it has disrupted energy and food supplies.

“A year ago, the central banks were quite relaxed about the prospects of inflation being kept under control. In fact, they worried about deflation and they wanted to bring inflation up to a certain level, for example 2 per cent on average,” the Prime Minister added.

“I think they were too complacent even then. But now it is quite clear that they have to change their stance and I believe that they are doing so.”

IMPACT OF RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE

When asked about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on China’s actions in the Asia Pacific region, including the South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits, Mr Lee said the conflict weakens the global order.

“And that worries a lot of countries in this region,” he added.

“Therefore, the countries will now be making their own assessments of their defence posture, spending, and strategy, and also the path forward for the region collectively, how to avoid the missteps which led to war in Ukraine, in Europe.

“And that is a question which needs to be examined not just by small countries, but also by the big countries. Because when you end up in a conflict, it is very seldom only one side which caused the problem.”

As for China’s actions in the South China Sea, Mr Lee said: “I do not think that the impact is considerable because in the South China Sea, there is a process going on to discuss a Code of Conduct between ASEAN and China, and the claimant states are all involved.”

Although it will be a difficult negotiation, Mr Lee said the countries understand this and generally do not want clashes to take place in the South China Sea.