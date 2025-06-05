Two men charged with inflight theft taken back to crime scene at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Two Chinese nationals charged with theft on board a plane were taken by police back to the scene of the crime in Changi Airport on Thursday (Jun 5).



They are accused of stealing S$169 (US$131) and two debit cards from a victim during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

The men were taken to several locations throughout the arrival area at Terminal 1, starting with gate D48 where they had exited.

First to arrive at about 10.35am was Liu Xitang. The 35-year-old was in a wheelchair, wearing a cast on his right leg.

He was clad in a white polo shirt and dark blue shorts with a purple towel laid over his thighs.

He had told the court a day earlier during his charging that he was suffering from a leg fracture.

Liu was accompanied by three male police investigators, who spoke to him in Mandarin. They asked him some questions before wheeling him to a smoking area near gate D36, where the questioning continued.