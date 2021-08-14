IN FOCUS: How the e-commerce boom could shape Singapore’s urban landscape

SINGAPORE: Most days are a blur for 34-year-old delivery driver Mr Hamry, who zips across estates to around 130 homes each day, bearing items that residents have been eagerly awaiting: Their online shopping orders.

During peak sale periods, that can go up to as many as 270 deliveries a day.

At those times, his stress levels can spike even more because of one major challenge - finding somewhere he can park in the private estates he covers.

“It’s too narrow. You see all those cars parked on one side of the road, then it’s very hard for you to find one slot.

"(If you park where you can), you hope that owner doesn’t open the gate, if not they horn at you or ask you to shift.”

Even when delivering in public housing estates, the parking grace periods are sometimes not long enough, he said.

And in some areas without established lots, one has to watch out for the fearsome “summons auntie” - or parking enforcement officer.

Fellow driver, 41-year-old Sandy Lim, said condominiums pose inconveniences too. “For certain condos, the intercom activates the lift. So even if in the whole block you have just five deliveries, you need to call via the intercom five times.”

His company’s warehouse in Tampines is also a considerable distance from his delivery areas in Ang Mo Kio and Bishan.