IN FOCUS: Leaving on a jet plane - Will vaccinated travel lanes provide relief for travel-starved Singapore?

SINGAPORE: When Singapore’s first vaccinated travel lanes with Brunei and Germany were announced in August, Tan Bao Ren recalls that he did not take the news seriously.

It seemed like a “strange idea” to be travelling for leisure in the midst of a pandemic, Mr Tan said of the scheme - which allows travellers who have received at least two jabs of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter Singapore without the need for quarantine.

“But then after I studied more on the scheme and how Germany is managing it, I got excited and booked my tickets I think the next day after the announcement,” the 31-year-old public officer told CNA.

Mr Tan was one of more than 3,100 people to travel via a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) in the first month of the initiative.

From Oct 19, Singapore will further expand its vaccinated travel lane to include eight other countries - Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The scheme is set to expand even further, with another similar arrangement with South Korea to be introduced on Nov 15.

And earlier this week, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that Singapore is keen to work with countries such as Australia, Japan and New Zealand, as well as other countries in the region, on similar travel lanes.

Those who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel into Singapore without the need to serve quarantine, needing only to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to confirm they are not COVID-19 positive.

It was later announced children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, would be allowed to travel via such lanes as well.