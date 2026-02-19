Singapore authorities warn against illegal injectable peptides sold online for weight loss, muscle gain

SINGAPORE: When personal trainer Adrian Tan meets his clients for fitness sessions, most ask him about peptides in hopes of gaining an extra edge.

"I get at least 80 per cent of my clients asking me about peptides and supplementation … Most of the time, it's just to help with the fat loss as well as the muscle gain, and not seeing the results in the exercise regime,” he told CNA.

These clients – who are generally around 30 years old – may be concerned about their hormone levels dropping as they grow older as well, Mr Tan noted.

Injectable peptides have become popular among many fitness influencers, trainers and enthusiasts around the world who share about them widely on social media.

But Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned against using them for weight loss and muscle gain without medical supervision – especially products that are unregistered.

The advisory comes after CNA uncovered a black market for these compounds on social media platforms such as TikTok and WhatsApp, where they are openly marketed and sold.

Peptides must be prescribed, doctors say. If not, users risk suffering hormonal side effects as well as damage to their organs and metabolism.