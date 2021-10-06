'They're very, very hungry to learn': Inmates overcome prison constraints to graduate with media diplomas

SINGAPORE: Coming from a family of professional photographers meant Enoch (not his real name) honed a good eye from young, but there were two things he didn’t see coming.

First, a jail term for drug-related offences, and second, finding his calling in prison.

The latter came about when he undertook the Specialist Diploma in Social Media Marketing and Online Content Creation in the prison’s multimedia hub at Tenah Merah Centre.

The diploma programme, taught by the Singapore Media Academy, was possible through a collaboration between Yellow Ribbon Singapore and Mediacorp.

As part of a module during the four-month course, which began in November 2020, Enoch needed to create a three-minute film – something he “wasn’t big on doing”.

“I’ve always been really into photography, but part of the module required us to do a three-minute short film … which I really dread. For the longest time, I wasn’t big on doing films because I personally think it’s a real hassle,” said the 31-year-old, who worked as a photographer and graphic designer prior to his sentence.

“But I really enjoyed myself doing everything from scriptwriting, storyboarding, shooting the thing and post-processing … That was a bit of a turning point for me. I’d want to continue doing storytelling. It pushed my boundaries, and I’ve never enjoyed myself so much.”

Enoch said he “found (his) calling doing creative work”.

BATTLING PERSONAL DEMONS

But he wasn’t always as optimistic.

When Enoch first started taking drugs, he wasn’t in “the right mental headspace” due to a host of personal problems, including the death of a friend.

“I was actually quite depressed, so I was self-medicating to run away from my problems at that point in time,” he shared with reporters during a Zoom interview organised by Yellow Ribbon Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 5).

“Of course, doing time now, I realise that wasn’t the right way to deal with my problems. Apart from the death of my friend, I have my own demons. I let down my family and mum, especially. I’m really, really close to my mum. That was a major setback for me.”

Life was “actually good before this happened”, he told CNA separately over email replies.