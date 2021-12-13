Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Korean dumpling chips, vegan bak kwa among finalists of Asia's Great Snack Challenge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Korean dumpling chips, vegan bak kwa among finalists of Asia's Great Snack Challenge

Korean dumpling chips, vegan bak kwa among finalists of Asia's Great Snack Challenge

Mandu chips, tempeh bak kwa and crispy fried chilli are among the finalists of the 2021 Asia's Great Snack Challenge. (Photos: Facebook/Enterprise Singapore, Angie's Tempeh, Eat My La Jiao)

Davina Tham
Davina Tham
13 Dec 2021 01:16PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 01:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Truffle-flavoured chips inspired by Korean dumplings and bak kwa made with tempeh are among the 10 finalists of this year's Asia's Great Snack Challenge.

The competition, organised by Enterprise Singapore, offers start-ups and budding entrepreneurs a platform to take innovative snacks to market within three months, said the agency on Monday (Dec 13).

And for the first time, their creations will be available to the public on online grocer RedMart and at food court Food Folks @ Lau Pa Sat for one month from Jan 3.

Inventors of healthy snacks dominated the finalist selection, including eggless "salted egg" kale chips by vegan restaurant Afterglow, seeded sourdough crackers by Ardens Bake and tortilla chips by vegan brand Un-Possible Kitchen.

Others folded nourishing ingredients into treats where they are usually not found, such as granola bites containing Traditional Chinese Medicine ingredients and cookies made with fibre-rich okara, a by-product of soy milk and tofu.

Fried chilli snack Eat My La Jiao, wholegrain puffed rice snack Wok Puffs and "MAShrooms" - mala-flavoured oyster mushroom snacks - rounded out the list.

The finalists were selected from 127 participants, in a process that incorporated online public voting and a testing and pitching session.

They underwent a three-month incubation programme and were matched to corporate mentors Haidilao Hotpot, Mr Bean, Tong Garden, Polar and Uncle Saba's Poppadoms, said Enterprise Singapore.

Mentors like Sreenivas Saba, the co-founder of Uncle Saba's Poppadoms, gave "invaluable insights" on snack production, said one finalist.

"He also offered to do a test batch for us at his manufacturing facility, which we are eternally grateful for," said Un-Possible Kitchen co-founder Eunice Yvette Ng.

The grand finals of Asia's Great Snack Challenge will take place on Thursday. Finalists will pitch their snacks to a panel of judges comprising Enterprise Singapore representatives, food industry leaders and food critic Wong Ah Yoke.

The top two winners will receive a cash prize of S$10,000 and chances to commercialise their products after the competition.

Related:

Source: CNA/dv(rw)

Related Topics

food

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us