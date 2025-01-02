Pollinating flowers, controlling pests: New 'hotels' for insects open in Mandai

SINGAPORE: Amid the year-end festive period, four new hotels were constructed in the Mandai district and are now open for business.

Visitors do not have to pay a single cent to stay in the swanky new wooden lodges, where there are no standard check-in or check-out times and they are free to come and go as they please.

The catch? These are "hotels" for insects.

Among the clientele are creatures such as bees, wasps, ladybirds and butterflies.

The facilities are not to be confused with the Mandai Rainforest Resort, which is for human guests and is set to open in April this year.

The insect hotel project is part of Mandai Wildlife Group’s continued efforts to build ecological corridors around the precinct, explained Mr Tan Shi Cong, manager of the group's horticulture department.

Other efforts to provide safe passage for wildlife movement include the Mandai Wildlife Bridge, which marked its fifth anniversary last year.

The Mandai district has seen rapid development in recent years as part of plans towards becoming a unique wildlife and nature destination. It includes Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Wonders.

DESIGNING A HOTEL

The four insect hotels are situated around Mandai Wildlife West, a public space that serves as the gateway to Bird Paradise, which opened in May 2023 and replaced Jurong Bird Park, and the upcoming Rainforest Wild Asia, which will open in March this year.

The insect hotels are made from hardwood, with a water-based varnish applied, as insects are sensitive to smell and the water-based option has less odour, explained Mr Tan.

Pieces of bamboo stem and cut branches with holes drilled in them are placed in each hotel. Each unit also comes with a drawer compartment with grills, where tree bark and straw are placed to create a dry environment for butterflies and ladybirds.

“All of these materials are from our parks, mainly from Bird Paradise,” said Mr Tan.