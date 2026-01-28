IN FOCUS: Inside Singapore's stretched animal rescue network

SINGAPORE: At first glance, empty cages at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) may seem like good news. Their occupants may have gone on to their forever homes.

But they may also point to a less visible reality – that more animals are being housed elsewhere in the facility, requiring intensive or ongoing treatment.

Some of these facilities operate at near-full capacity most days, providing round-the-clock care for animals with nowhere else to go.

SPCA is one of the many animal welfare groups that form the backbone of Singapore’s animal rescue system.

The government, through the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) under the National Parks Board (NParks), sets policies, regulates animal management, and enforces welfare laws. But some of the day-to-day rescues fall on a network of animal welfare groups, shelters, fosterers, and community caregivers.

These organisations and individuals respond to abandoned pets, injured or displaced wildlife, running predominantly on philanthropy and volunteer goodwill.

Some have run into a hard time.

The strain on shelters has been thrust into the spotlight following the recent news of Animal Lovers League, one of the largest and longest-serving shelters in Singapore.

Last year, the beleaguered shelter lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge in Sungei Tengah following rental arrears and allegations of neglect.

Its struggles have renewed questions about the sustainability of Singapore’s animal rescue system – and how it depends on charities and individuals to absorb growing demand.