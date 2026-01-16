Inside a central kitchen as some schools roll out new canteen model

SINGAPORE: Hours before the first school bell rings, preparations for recess have already begun at an industrial building in Tuas.

Inside a kitchen as large as a football field, workers begin cooking the day’s dishes in industrial-sized vats. It is almost 5am and at least 1,000 meals must go out by 7am.

“Time is of the essence to keep the food fresh,” said Mr Ho Shau Foong, central kitchen director at Wilmar.

“Once the food is packed, it is sealed in an insulated container and sent to the dedicated truck, right to the school.”