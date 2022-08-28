Video killed the Instagram star? How Instagram's push towards Reels is affecting local photographers

STICKING TO BRAND VALUES

Yet, whether they choose to pick up Reels or stick with what they know best, photographers said they would adhere to their values.

While Mr van der Beek sees value in “reproducing the trends” that are targeted towards the same markets that influencers cater to, he plans to “keep shooting photos that I love and that mean something to me”.

“I will keep posting these in the hopes that people will value the content over the eye candy,” he said.

At Love Me Tender Films, the changes have not affected business in a big way despite increasing advertising expenses, partly because they have adapted by “sticking to our principles”, said Mr Hazicky.

“We’ve always remained consistent in the quality of our work and what we stand for, which helps because we now mostly attract couples who hire us specifically because they love our work,” he said.

“We know that weddings are personal in nature, and that translates even to how we perceive them and create our work.”

With every client, Mr Hazicky added, the team establishes their relationship with the couples by “informing them that our best work is achieved when they allow us the trust and creative freedom to turn up at their wedding, to get to know them and their families personally, so we may find direct inspiration there”.

“It’s part of our working conditions that we demand creative discretion. This allows us to stick to creative beliefs that are consistent with our brand, and as such do not follow the whims of passing trends on social media,” he explained.

“Even when it comes down to photoshoot locations, we prefer to do the legwork of going on photowalks to find hidden corners around Singapore so we can produce something unique for each couple. That is how we’ve managed to stand out throughout these years.”