Install strap fasteners to ensure safety of MamaRoo swings and RockaRoo rockers: Local distributer

SINGAPORE: Local baby products distributor Bloom & Grow said on Tuesday (Aug 16) it will provide a strap fastener to people who have bought baby swing and rocker products from 4moms, a manufacturer of products for young children.

The measure was put in place after the recall of more than 2 million MamaRoo swings and RockaRoo rockers by 4moms and followed two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants.

The MamaRoo is a baby swing that offers multiple motions and speeds while the RockaRoo is a baby rocker with front to back gliding motion.

Bloom & Grow told CNA it did not receive reports of similar incidents in Singapore, adding that there was currently no intention to cease distribution of the products in the country.

Instead, the local distributer said it would provide a free strap fastener that would ensure the safety of the swing and rocker when they are not in use.

"4moms determined that a strap fastener installed on the underside of the seat would eliminate any potential hazard to a crawling infant by preventing the straps on these products from dangling under the seat when a baby is not in it," said Bloom & Grow.

Bloom & Grow added that it was important to install the strap fastener on the MamaRoo or RockaRoo before beginning or resuming use, adding that after installation, the swing or rocker will be safe as directed whether or not the seat is occupied.

"We are encouraging all owners of the affected MamaRoo and RockaRoo models to participate in this recall and request for a strap fastener that will prevent the straps from dangling under the swing/rocker when not in use."

According to Bloom & Grow, the 4moms products included in the "upgrade action" are the MamaRoo swing (models 4M-005, 1026, and 1037) and the RockaRoo rocker (model number 4M-012).

Bloom & Grow added that all affected models will include the strap fastener going forward. Still, the local distributer said it was important to note that all parents should supervise their children in and around the MamaRoo and RockaRoo at all times.

"That is why 4moms underscores this point in their critical safety instructions for these products," it added.

"4moms encourages parents to keep the MamaRoo/RockaRoo away from crawling infants until the strap fastener is installed, and to place the product out of reach of infants while it is not in use unless a strap fastener is installed."

ENTANGLEMENT AND STRANGULATION HAZARDS

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Monday announced the recall of about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers in the country after 4moms received two reports of entanglement incidents.

The reports involved infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat.

One of them, a 10-month-old infant, died from asphyxiation, while the other 10-month-old infant suffered bruising to his neck.

No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported, the CPSC said.