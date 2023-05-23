Former insurance agent gets 8-year prohibition order after conviction for corruption offences

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued an eight-year prohibition order against a former insurance agent who was convicted of bribing an Indonesian embassy official.

Under the prohibition order, which took effect on Monday (May 22), James Yeo Siew Liang is prohibited from carrying on business as, and from taking part in the management of, any insurance intermediary under the Insurance Act 1966, MAS said in a media release on Tuesday.

A former agent for AIG Asia Pacific Insurance and Liberty Insurance, Yeo was convicted of 18 counts of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2021.

He was sentenced to 15 months in jail and fined more than S$21,000 (US$15,600).