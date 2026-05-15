FAQ: What hikers need to know about volcano trekking insurance

SINGAPORE: The eruption of Indonesia's Mount Dukono, which left two Singaporeans and one Indonesian dead, has highlighted the risks of hiking active volcanoes – from sudden cancellations to emergency evacuations and, in the worst cases, death.

The tragedy also raises a practical concern for travellers planning to visit active volcanoes: How can they insure themselves against such risks?

CNA looks at what coverage hikers may need and whether specialised insurance is always necessary.

Is volcano trekking covered under general travel insurance policies?

Not always. Most insurers do not explicitly exclude trekking to active volcanoes. However, expeditions to inaccessible or remote areas, mountaineering or rock climbing that requires the use of specialised climbing equipment, as well as trekking above certain altitudes, are generally not covered, said Ms Jazzreal Wong, head of direct business at Etiqa Insurance.

Such activities may be deemed high risk due to a greater likelihood or severity of injury, difficult rescue conditions or technical skill requirements, she said. Leisure activities operated by licensed commercial operators following established safety guidelines are usually covered.

Mr Eugene Tan, senior manager of consumer general insurance product development at Income Insurance, said certain activities may be covered under higher-tiered plans or optional add-ons, though the scope and conditions of coverage can differ significantly between policies.

“Travellers are therefore strongly advised to review their policy terms carefully and seek clarification from their insurer before purchasing a policy, if in doubt,” he said.