Singapore to trial integrated construction park at Jurong Port, housing key supply chain facilities

SINGAPORE: Singapore's first integrated construction park, located at Jurong Port, will be operational from December 2022.

It will bring together key supply chain players in the construction industry, making it easier for them to collaborate, as well as share resources and facilities. These include storage yards and ready-mix concrete batching plants.

The integrated construction park is one of several initiatives that form part of a new Industry Transformation Map (ITM), announced by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Tuesday (Sep 6).

Speaking at the opening of the International Built Environment Week, Mr Lee said that bringing the construction facilities together will lead to greater efficiencies when producing construction components. For example, raw materials like cement, sand and granite can be transported using conveyor systems instead of lorries.

This can also result in a more efficient and greener construction materials supply chain, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Mr Lee said that the concept will be trialled at Jurong Port before authorities consider replicating it in other locations.