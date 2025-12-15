IP rider changes meant to address growing shift from private to public healthcare: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Singapore is implementing changes to Integrated Shield Plan (IP) riders to stem a growing exodus of patients from private to subsidised healthcare, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday (Dec 14), Mr Ong addressed feedback about the new measures announced in November.

In private healthcare, hospital bills and insurance premiums are increasing fast, said Mr Ong, noting that about 100,000 people give up their private hospital IP riders each year.

“They find that they can't afford the premiums anymore, so they either cancel their IP riders or downgrade. And these 100,000 people will potentially shift over to subsidised public healthcare. So it is something that's already happening and may be happening at an increasing pace,” he added.

“We need to address this, which is why we are introducing this policy to moderate private healthcare cost escalation and premium escalation, hopefully persuade people to downgrade their rider into something more affordable … and maybe they can hold on to it and stay with private healthcare.”