Integrated Shield Plan coverage for hospitalisation due to COVID-19 vaccine complications extended to end-2022

SINGAPORE: The seven insurers offering Integrated Shield Plans (IP) have extended their coverage of hospitalisation resulting from COVID-19 vaccine complications until Dec 31, 2022, said the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore).

The special coverage was first announced last January and was to have ended on Dec 31, 2021.

The extended coverage will continue to apply to all IP policyholders who received COVID-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, as well as those approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) under its emergency use listing and administered in Singapore under the special access route.

"This initiative reflects the life insurance industry’s continued support of the Government’s ongoing vaccination and booster immunisation programme," said LIA Singapore in a media release on Monday (Jan 17).