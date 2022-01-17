Integrated Shield Plan coverage for hospitalisation due to COVID-19 vaccine complications extended to end-2022
SINGAPORE: The seven insurers offering Integrated Shield Plans (IP) have extended their coverage of hospitalisation resulting from COVID-19 vaccine complications until Dec 31, 2022, said the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore).
The special coverage was first announced last January and was to have ended on Dec 31, 2021.
The extended coverage will continue to apply to all IP policyholders who received COVID-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, as well as those approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) under its emergency use listing and administered in Singapore under the special access route.
"This initiative reflects the life insurance industry’s continued support of the Government’s ongoing vaccination and booster immunisation programme," said LIA Singapore in a media release on Monday (Jan 17).
As of Saturday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 51 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
“IP policyholders taking their vaccination and booster shots can rest assured that any related medical complications resulting in hospitalisation will be covered by their respective insurers,” said Mr Khor Hock Seng, president of LIA Singapore.
Integrated Shield Plans are made up of two components – MediShield Life run by the Central Provident Fund Board and an additional private insurance coverage component run by insurance companies. The latter covers hospitalisation in A- and B1-type wards in public hospitals as well as private hospitals.
The seven IP insurers are AIA, AXA, Great Eastern Life, NTUC Income, Prudential Singapore, Raffles Health Insurance and Singlife with Aviva.
