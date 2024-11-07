With falling interest rates, have T-bills and savings bonds lost their allure?

SINGAPORE: When the US Federal Reserve meets this week and again in December, the market overwhelmingly expects the central bank to cut interest rates.

That likely means yields on low-risk investments such as Treasury bills (T-bills) and Singapore Savings Bonds will become even less attractive.

These debt securities are low risk because they are backed by the Singapore government, but investors looking for higher returns can consider several other alternatives.

In Singapore, the returns on T-bills and Singapore Savings Bonds have been on a downward trend since late 2022.

In December 2022, the six-month T-bill rate peaked at 4.4 per cent. At the latest auction on Oct 24, the rate stood at 2.99 per cent.

For the 12-month T-bill, it rose to as high as 3.87 per cent in January 2023. The latest rate was 2.71 per cent.

The Singapore Savings Bonds for November have a 10-year average return of 2.56 per cent. As recently as July, the 10-year average return was 3.3 per cent.

With these lacklustre interest rates, are banks turning aggressive on fixed deposits?

Mr Glenn Thum, a senior research analyst at Phillip Securities Research, said Maybank seems to have the highest returns for fixed deposits among banks here – at 3.25 per cent a year for a six-month tenure. The minimum deposit is S$20,000 (US$15,000).

DBS has a 12-month fixed deposit with an interest rate of 3.2 per cent a year. This rate is for amounts between S$1,000 and S$19,999.