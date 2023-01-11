MOE teacher becomes first public servant in Singapore to be arrested under ISA for terrorism offences

CONSIDERED TRAVELLING TO GAZA SEVERAL TIMES

ISD said that Khairul’s interest in the Israel-Palestine conflict began in 2007, after he watched Facebook videos on purported Israeli acts of aggression against Palestinians including women and children.

“He developed a strong desire to defend and support the Muslims in Gaza out of deep sympathy for them.

"His subsequent online research into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict entrenched his belief that the Israelis, particularly the Israel Defence Forces, were oppressing the Palestinians,” ISD added.

Khairul also viewed videos by Naik and another radical foreign preacher, Ahmed Deedat. These videos discussed the concept of armed jihad in defence of Islam, and further entrenched Khairul’s belief in the need to engage in armed defence of the Palestinians.

Naik has been barred from entering Singapore since 2014 for his segregationist and extremist teachings.

Khairul then first considered travelling to Gaza in 2012 after coming across a poster on Facebook titled Panggilan Jihad! (Call to Jihad!), which called for volunteers for a humanitarian mission to Gaza.

The poster also indicated that HAMAS, which seized control of Gaza in 2007, and its military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (AQB) were waiting for these volunteers.

Khairul did not travel to Gaza that year but felt compelled to do so whenever the conflict escalated, such as in 2014 and 2021, ISD said.

He did not follow through on these occasions either because of travel restrictions. In 2014, an escalation in the conflict led Israel to close its borders to Gaza, while COVID-19 restrictions were in effect in 2021.

ISD added: “Nonetheless, Khairul continues to harbour hopes of travelling to Gaza, and admitted that he would be motivated to act should the situation deteriorate further.”

WAS CERTAIN HE WOULD BECOME MARTYR

Khairul aimed to establish contact with HAMAS and AQB upon his arrival in Gaza, ISD said.

He researched travel routes and flights to Gaza, and sought the advice of foreign individuals who were either based in or intended to travel to Gaza. To avoid security scrutiny, Khairul planned to travel there under the guise of providing humanitarian aid.

He conducted extensive research, such as looking at material on tactics and operations, into HAMAS and AQB. He believed they were the legitimate defenders of the Palestinians and that their acts of violence against the Israel Defence Forces were justified in Islam.

ISD said: “He was willing to abide by any instructions given by HAMAS, including armed combat, kidnapping, and even executing Prisoners of War. He was confident of applying the weapons-handling skills and fieldcraft acquired during his National Service to engage in armed combat.”

He served full-time National Service from 2004 to 2006, before being placed on MINDEF Reserve in 2021 when he completed his reservist cycles.

ISD said that Khairul was also certain he would achieve martyrdom if he were to die while performing armed jihad, and also tried to learn Arabic to facilitate communication with HAMAS and AQB soldiers when in Gaza.

He was willing to provide medical aid to HAMAS and AQB soldiers as well by using basic first-aid skills he had acquired.

Additionally, Khairul thought about being a spokesperson and international recruiter for HAMAS, said ISD.

He was prepared to facilitate the travel of anyone interested in joining the armed conflict, believing it was his religious obligation to “spread the truth” about the conflict, and intended to report on the situation in Gaza if he managed to travel there.

ISD added that Khairul was convinced that providing first-hand updates of the conflict on social media would increase the credibility of his postings and encourage others to join HAMAS.