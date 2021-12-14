Two self-radicalised Singaporeans released from detention under ISA after 'good progress' in rehabilitation
SINGAPORE: Two self-radicalised Singaporeans who were detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) were released from detention in August after showing "good progress" in their rehabilitation, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Tuesday (Dec 14).
Muhammad Shamin Mohamed Sidek, 35, was detained under the ISA in August 2015.
"He was a staunch supporter of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and was willing to fight and die for the group," said ISD.
Mohamed Omar Mahadi, 38, was detained in August 2016 as he had wanted to join and fight alongside the Islamic State group.
Shamin and Omar were both released in August on a Restriction Order and a Suspension Direction respectively.
Both men "had shown good progress in their rehabilitation and were assessed to no longer pose a security threat requiring preventive detention", said ISD in a media release.
Individuals on Restriction Order cannot travel out of Singapore, or change addresses or jobs, without approval. They cannot access the Internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings or print, distribute or contribute to any publication without approval.
A Suspension Direction is a ministerial direction to suspend the operation of an existing Order of Detention. The Suspension Direction may be revoked and the individual will be re-detained if he does not comply with any of the conditions stipulated in the Suspension Direction.
Among the conditions include prohibition from associating with any militant or terrorist groups or individuals, and the person is not allowed to leave the country without approval.
LAPSE OF RESTRICTION ORDERS
ISD also said that Restriction Orders issued against six Singaporeans were allowed to lapse upon their expiry as they had shown good progress in their rehabilitation.
They are:
- Mohamad Rizal Wahid, 41, who had supported his former colleague’s plan to engage in armed violence overseas. He was issued with a Restriction Order in June 2017, and his Restriction Order was allowed to lapse in June 2021;
- Shakirah Begam Abdul Wahab, 27, who was a contact of foreign terrorist fighters in Syria. She was issued with a Restriction Order in August 2017 and her Restriction Order was allowed to lapse in August 2021;
- Mohammad Razif Yahya, 33, who was involved in the armed conflict in Yemen. He was detained in August 2015 and released on a Suspension Direction in October 2016. He was later issued with a Restriction Order in August 2017 and his Restriction Order was allowed to lapse in August 2021;
- Muhammad Harith Jailani, 24, a self-radicalised individual who had made preparations to join and fight for Islamic State in Syria. He was detained in August 2015 and released on a Restriction Order in August 2017. His Restriction Order was allowed to lapse in August 2021;
- Adzrul Azizi Bajuri, 23, a self-radicalised individual who had supported Islamic State and considered fighting for the group in Syria. He was issued with a Restriction Order in September 2017 and his Restriction Order was allowed to lapse in September 2021; and
- Munavar Baig Amina Begam, 43, a self-radicalised individual who had supported Islamic State and wanted to travel to Syria to join the group. She was detained in November 2017 and released on a Suspension Direction in July 2018. She was subsequently issued with a Restriction Order in November 2019 and her Restriction Order was allowed to lapse in November 2021.