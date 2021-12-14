Two self-radicalised Singaporeans released from detention under ISA after 'good progress' in rehabilitation

SINGAPORE: Two self-radicalised Singaporeans who were detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) were released from detention in August after showing "good progress" in their rehabilitation, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Tuesday (Dec 14).

Muhammad Shamin Mohamed Sidek, 35, was detained under the ISA in August 2015.

"He was a staunch supporter of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and was willing to fight and die for the group," said ISD.

Mohamed Omar Mahadi, 38, was detained in August 2016 as he had wanted to join and fight alongside the Islamic State group.

Shamin and Omar were both released in August on a Restriction Order and a Suspension Direction respectively.

Both men "had shown good progress in their rehabilitation and were assessed to no longer pose a security threat requiring preventive detention", said ISD in a media release.

Individuals on Restriction Order cannot travel out of Singapore, or change addresses or jobs, without approval. They cannot access the Internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings or print, distribute or contribute to any publication without approval.

A Suspension Direction is a ministerial direction to suspend the operation of an existing Order of Detention. The Suspension Direction may be revoked and the individual will be re-detained if he does not comply with any of the conditions stipulated in the Suspension Direction.

Among the conditions include prohibition from associating with any militant or terrorist groups or individuals, and the person is not allowed to leave the country without approval.

LAPSE OF RESTRICTION ORDERS

ISD also said that Restriction Orders issued against six Singaporeans were allowed to lapse upon their expiry as they had shown good progress in their rehabilitation.

They are: