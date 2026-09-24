2 CNA documentaries nominated for 2026 International Emmy Awards

Two documentaries by CNA have received nominations for the upcoming 2026 International Emmy Awards: One "Orphan" Every Hour, and Undercover Asia: Copy + Paste + Steal which was produced for CNA by The Moving Visuals Co Singapore.

This marks the third year in a row that a CNA documentary has been nominated at the International Emmy Awards.

Nominations for previous years include The Exiles and Walk The Line.

Walk The Line's correspondent Wei Du also produced One "Orphan" Every Hour, which follows South Korean adoptees who were sent to the West as "orphans" in the 60 years following the Korean War.

It has been nominated in the documentary category, where it will compete against the likes of the UK's Louis Theroux: The Settlers and Mexico's Marcial Maciel: The Wolf Of God.