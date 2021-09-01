International Plaza up for en bloc sale with S$2.7 billion reserve price

SINGAPORE: International Plaza has been put up for collective sale at a reserve price of S$2.7 billion, marketing agent Edmund Tie & Company said on Wednesday (Sep 1).

This is the first en bloc sale attempt for the 50-storey mixed-use development, and the largest put up for sale in terms of number of units and price, it added.

The reserve price reflects a land rate of S$2,448 per square foot per plot ratio.

Completed in the 1970s, International Plaza comprises 962 shop units, offices, apartments as well as a strata-titled carpark and a strata-titled swimming pool. It has a land area of more than 75,000 sq ft.