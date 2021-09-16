Singapore and Malaysia police bust Internet love scam syndicate

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysian police have jointly crippled an Internet love scam syndicate that is believed to be responsible for more than S$100,000 in losses.

In a media release on Thursday (Sep 16), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that a 41-year-old woman lodged a report in May after suffering a loss of about S$28,000.

She had befriended a man on Facebook in March and developed a relationship with him.

The man purportedly claimed to be running an oil rig project in Ukraine and promised to marry the victim in Singapore once the project was completed.

According to SPF, he later claimed that he was unable to access his bank account to buy the new machinery needed to continue with the project.

"Subsequently, he purportedly pleaded with the victim to extend a loan to him. The victim agreed and transferred a sum of S$12,000 to a Singapore bank account provided by the subject," said SPF.

The victim was cheated of another S$16,000 on a separate occasion when she told a stranger she had befriended on Facebook about the first incident. The person told her she had been scammed and promised to help her get the money back, said SPF.

The victim then transferred the money to another two Singapore bank accounts for the "fund recovery services", said the police.