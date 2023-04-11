ViewQwest customers hit by service outage, internet service provider working to resolve issue

SINGAPORE: Internet service provider ViewQwest reported a service outage affecting its customers across several areas in Singapore on Tuesday (Apr 11).

Data provided by the DownDetector website showed a surge in outage reports made at about 2pm.

A public Facebook group for ViewQwest customers also showed users reporting outages in areas including Tampines, Toa Payoh, Sengkang and Yishun.

"Several areas across the island (have) lost connection," one Facebook user, Khairy Farhan, wrote in the Facebook group ViewQwest Customers Forum (Unofficial).

Responding to CNA's queries, a ViewQwest spokesperson said the connectivity issue was first discovered at about 2.10pm.

"We have updated our advisory to customers on all channels, from initial findings of intermittent connectivity to a confirmed service outage. The issue is affecting customers across the island, but it is not a total outage."

As ViewQwest's service outage is still "active", the company said the root cause is being investigated.

It is also providing affected customers with regular updates on all its channels and will "commit to do so" until services are fully restored.

In a Facebook update at about 5pm, ViewQwest said its team is "actively working on resolving the issue and restoring our services at the soonest possible time".

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this service outage has caused. We will continue to provide updates as we have them."

Some ViewQwest customers posted on the company's Facebook page that their internet connection had been restored at about 6pm, while others reported they were still unable to connect online.