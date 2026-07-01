Dividend investing is a popular strategy with Singapore investors, but does it still make sense today?

With the market currently focused on artificial intelligence stocks, total returns in that space have been markedly higher. A diversified portfolio can capture returns across different sectors, said Mr Cheng.

“While the idea of cashflow from your investment portfolio is enticing, do remember that cash dividends are paid out of the cash from a company’s balance sheet, correspondingly reducing the share price of the company directly,” he said.

With index funds and zero-fee investment platforms now available, retail investors can more easily convert total returns into cash streams without relying on dividend payments, he added. Income assets such as REITs and bond funds remain sensitive to interest rate fluctuations.

“Investors who are looking to build a dividend or income portfolio should be prepared for volatility around the market value of their investments,” he said.

“VALUABLE ANCHOR”

Still, there are reasons to build a dividend portfolio.

“In uncertain market environments, regular income acts as a valuable anchor for a diversified retail portfolio,” said Mr Ritesh Ganeriwal, head of investment and advisory at investment platform Syfe.

He described it as a steady, tangible source of returns that does not rely on markets continuing to rise.

Underlying business fundamentals remain strong, though ongoing political tensions have been pressuring financing and energy costs, he said. Singapore banks and REITs are still paying good dividends.

Geography matters too – fixed-income assets in the US are generating higher yields than stocks, while in Singapore, stocks "comfortably out-compete" government bonds.

“These assets effectively allow retail investors to get paid to wait while we navigate near-term macro challenges,” said Mr Ritesh.

OCBC's Mr Anbu said regular income can also help investors avoid having to sell assets during a market downturn. He pointed to inflation as the strongest reason to build a dividend portfolio: money left in low-yielding deposits may be safe, but investors need better returns to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

“This makes it sensible to put part of one’s savings to work in income-generating assets,” he said.

LIFE STAGE, RISK APPETITE

Ultimately, investors need to weigh several factors when deciding on a strategy, the analysts said. Young investors may lean towards growth, while those approaching retirement may prioritise predictable income.

Mr Ritesh said dividend portfolios suit retirees who need to fund monthly living expenses, as well as passive, long-term investors who want to reinvest dividends for compounding growth.