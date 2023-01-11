Investment-linked policies continue to see demand, but are they worth the money?

DOWNSIDES TO CONSIDER

Nevertheless, there are downsides to be considered.

One commonly mentioned disadvantage of investment-linked policies is the mortality charge or the cost of insurance coverage. This is typically funded by the sale of invested fund units.

“This mortality charge will get more expensive as you age so there is this concern that as you get older and need insurance even more, your investments may not be enough to cover these insurance charges, especially when your funds are not performing,” said Providend’s senior client adviser Tan Chin Yu.

When that happens, policyholders may be asked to pay higher premiums or the policy will lapse.

Policies that lean towards investments and have minimum insurance coverage typically do not have this downside, but they are not spared from two other issues – high fees and inflexibility.

Beyond mortality charges, another common gripe about investment-linked policies is the list of fees and charges that may add up to be a drag on returns.

A look-through of different insurers’ product brochures showed these major cost items:

Fund management fees

Supplementary charge or wrap fee

Fund switching, top-up premium, partial withdrawal or surrender charges

Other policy and administrative fees

“Apart from the fund management fees that go to the fund managers, there are also what we call ‘product wrapper’ fees,” said Mr Tan.

“Investment-linked policies are products created out of existing unit trusts, like a ‘wrapper’ of many different funds. As you access this bundled product, there are fees to be paid to the insurers and commissions to the agents.

“These additional distribution fees will add up to be at least 2 per cent for most investment-linked policies,” he added.

Insurers have begun doling out welcome or loyalty bonuses in the form of additional fund units, but Mr Tan noted that these do little to offset the high fees.

“Cost is definitely a big factor for investors as it eats into your returns and when inflation is high, your value of money goes down even further.”

Then, there is a limitation in flexibility – firstly in the form of investment options as policyholders can only pick from the pool of funds provided by each insurer; and secondly, having to commit to a minimum investment period that is typically 10 years or more, Mr Tan said.

Early termination will involve surrender charges and the surrender value, depending on each policy, may be zero or less than the total premiums paid.

While investment-linked policies may offer retail investors the rare opportunity to put their money into funds for accredited investors, these funds tend to be high-risk and may not necessarily translate into higher returns, said the financial adviser.

Mr Tan said he would not recommend that clients take up investment-linked policies.

“Our stance has been to always advise our clients to keep investment and insurance separate,” he said, adding that retail investors have plenty of lower-cost options to invest in various asset classes these days. “There’s no need to mix and match insurance with investments.”

Mr Bernhard Kotanko, senior partner at McKinsey & Company, said investment-linked policies still serve a growing segment of customers who prefer formalised wealth management advice and portfolios. But insurers will need to develop more innovative products to meet evolving needs.

“Investment-linked policies need to construct more distinctive investment offerings, especially in including low-cost exchange-traded fund portfolios and private investment offerings,” he said.

“(They) also need to be combined and delivered with proper advice and explanation to customers and distributors on long-term financial and life planning.”