Police warn of scammers impersonating GIC representatives on Telegram with investment offers

SINGAPORE: Scammers have been impersonating representatives of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC to offer lucrative investment packages on Telegram, the police warned on Thursday (Apr 28).

Victims would receive a Telegram invite to join a group chat called "Government of Singapore Investment Corporation".

"To reinforce the ruse, scammers would utilise the GIC logo and claim to be 'investors' who have successfully withdrawn the profits made from their investment packages," the police said in a news release.

Victims who were keen to invest in the packages were directed to provide their personal particulars and bank account number to sign up. They would then be asked to transfer money into bank accounts provided by the scammers.

The police said the victims would only realise that they have been scammed when they did not receive the expected returns or were unable to withdraw their investments.

"GIC does not provide investment services to the public. Members of the public are advised not to react, reply, click on any links or open any attachments from anyone or any organisation claiming to be from GIC, or affiliated with GIC," said the police.