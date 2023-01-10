4 Invincible-class submarines cost about S$2.4 billion: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: Four Invincible-class submarines, similar to the ones ordered by Singapore, cost about S$2.4 billion, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Monday (Jan 9).

In a written answer to a question from MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) about the cost of the submarines, Dr Ng said the Defence Ministry (MINDEF) does not provide precise amounts for the cost of acquisition or maintenance of its military assets.

This might indirectly disclose the capabilities of components such as added weapon or protection systems, he added.

Taking reference from other militaries of Turkey and Korea, which have acquired similar submarines, each submarine costs about S$600 million at the time of purchase, or S$2.4 billion for four.

He said the total amount is comparable to a fleet of 12 F-15 fighter jets in the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF). Maintenance cost per year is about 2 per cent to 3 per cent of the capital cost of the submarines, he added.

In December last year, two new Invincible-class submarines were christened by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

Named Impeccable and Illustrious, the submarines are the second and third of four customised Type 218SG submarines built by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems for MINDEF.

The first, named Invincible, was launched in 2019.

“These new four Invincible-class submarines will increase considerably the SAF’s ability to maintain maritime security in our region, one of the world’s busiest sea lines of communication,” said Dr Ng on Monday.

“They will replace the Challenger and Archer submarines that are now more than 60 years and 40 years old respectively.”

Dr Ng explained that the Navy bought these old submarines to gain experience and expertise.

“Having operated them for over 20 years, it is timely to now acquire the new Invincible-class submarines that are better suited to our operational environment and security challenges for the next 30 years,” he added.