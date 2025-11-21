Paying with your eyes – but at what cost? Experts warn of privacy risks in new biometric tech

SINGAPORE: By putting on a pair of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, you could soon pay for your next meal without reaching for your credit card, cash or mobile phone.

In a global first, Singapore-based digital payment provider Ant International has added iris authentication and voice recognition software to its Alipay+ GlassPay glasses.

The device uses more than 260 biometric points to verify someone’s identity. Advanced liveness detection technology also ensures a person’s eyes are real.

Users can simply link their AliPay wallet to the glasses, register their iris, put on the glasses and look at a QR code before saying “yes” to make a payment.

"When you grow up, your face may change ... but the iris will never change,” said Mr Jiang-Ming Yang, chief innovation officer at Ant International, which developed the glasses with manufacturers Xiaomi and Meizu.

“People may look similar to each other (and their voices) may sound similar, but the iris texture is very diverse between different people. I think all those things combined make iris (recognition) actually very safe,” he added.

Mr Yang was speaking to CNA at the 2025 Singapore Fintech Festival held earlier this month, where the iris authentication features were first unveiled.

He said the company believes AR payments can change how people interact in the future.

Such seamless payment methods have already been introduced at some places in Singapore. But some observers say there is a need to further strengthen regulations around such nascent technology.