Erosion of major-power deterrence could spur adventurism, make world more dangerous: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: The erosion of strategic deterrence by major powers could encourage greater adventurism by states and non-state actors, creating a more dangerous and challenging world, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Jun 23).

"For decades, the international rules-based order was undergirded by major powers projecting their power and influence for the common good," said Mr Chan at the Middle East Institute's annual conference.

"However, in the recent conflicts including the ones in the Middle East, supposedly weaker actors have shown that they can hold up conventionally stronger ones through the use of asymmetric warfare, including new, affordable, and scalable technologies such as armed drones."

The world has also seen the weaponisation of economic supply chains, and even of geography, to "hold the world to ransom".

Many states and non-state actors, including those outside the Middle East, will be watching and taking note," he added.

"Those who seek to capitalise on uncertainty to foment further instability and disruption to achieve their own objectives will certainly be cheered."

Such a transition is dangerous and challenging for everyone, he added.

The recent conflicts raise broader questions about the justification for war and the thresholds for initiating one, he said.

"The impulse to resort to force to resolve disputes reflects a worrying trend of breakdown in diplomacy.

"If the world moves towards a fractured global order where might increasingly becomes right, the remnants of the rules-based order could be further eroded – to all our detriment.

"All states will pay the price, even those who have done the least to cause it."