Fewer cross-border bus, ferry trips: Travel disruptions mount as Iran war drives fuel costs higher

SINGAPORE: The impact of rising fuel prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is rippling through the travel industry, affecting ferry operators, cross-border bus services and travel agencies in Singapore.

Operators told CNA they are adjusting schedules, consolidating trips and absorbing higher costs where possible.

They warned that the coming weeks will be critical for the travel sector, with the March school holidays underway this week and the Hari Raya festive period approaching at the end of the week.

Some expect additional airline and cruise fuel surcharges if energy prices continue to rise, potentially adding further pressure on travel demand in the months ahead.

FEWER FERRY TRIPS

Those looking to take trips to neighbouring islands will soon find themselves with fewer choices, with some ferry operators cutting services by up to 40 per cent to manage rising fuel costs.

From last Thursday (Mar 12) onwards, several operators that offer services between Singapore and Batam have imposed a S$6 (US$4.70) fuel surcharge.

One of them, Batam Fast, said fuel costs have tripled since the conflict began on Feb 28, when the United States and Israel attacked Iran.

This forced the company to cancel about two trips per day over the past week when passenger numbers were too low.