Ex-IRAS investigator charged in court with gaining unauthorised access to tax information

SINGAPORE: A former principal tax investigator with the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) was charged on Wednesday (Jul 22) over allegations that he unlawfully accessed taxpayer information in response to personal queries from friends and acquaintances.

Mansur @ Thio Shuang Long, 49, was handed 20 charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act and one charge under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

Appearing in court without a lawyer, Mansur told the court he is intending to engage a lawyer and did not indicate a plea.

According to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, he allegedly used his IRAS account to gain unauthorised access to IRAS' computer systems on multiple occasions between May 2014 and January 2016 to obtain tax information relating to individuals and companies.

Also charged was Loh Chee Wee, 50, a director of Transstar Asia.

On Jul 29, 2014, Loh allegedly asked Mansur to find out whether a company sharing office space with Transstar Asia was under investigation by IRAS.

Mansur is said to have obtained the information from IRAS’ systems and disclosed it to Loh, who was not authorised to receive it.

Loh was given one charge under the OSA for allegedly receiving protected information from Mansur.

In court, Loh did not indicate whether he was pleading guilty.

Both accused men's cases will return to court on Aug 19.

Under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act, a person convicted of unauthorised access to computer material may be jailed for up to two years, or fined up to S$5,000 (US$3,900), or both.

Under the OSA, a person convicted of an offence may be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$2,000.

