Woman arrested, 179 luxury watches worth over S$1 million seized in IRAS raids

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old woman was arrested and 179 luxury watches estimated to be worth more than S$1 million (US$780,500) were seized following raids by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) to clamp down on Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund fraud schemes.

The suspect, who is involved in one of the cases, is believed to have created fictitious purchases, inflated transactions and used false tax invoices to support fraudulent GST refund claims, IRAS said in a media release on Thursday (Mar 19).

Accounting records, electronic devices and other evidence linked to the alleged offences were also seized.

Seven other individuals from other cases are assisting with investigations, IRAS said.

The authority launched island-wide raids at more than 20 business premises and residential locations on Tuesday, as part of investigations into suspected GST refund fraud cases.

The authority said that businesses across various industries were identified in separate GST refund fraud cases, including those in the logistics and wholesale trade sectors.

Some involved "the alleged use of shell companies to facilitate fraudulent GST refund claims".