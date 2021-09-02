Drop in FY2020/21 tax revenue due to COVID-19 pandemic: IRAS

SINGAPORE: The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) collected S$49.6 billion in tax revenue in the financial year 2020/21, 7.3 per cent lower than the previous year.

The decline was due to “dampened business activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Singapore”, the authority said in a news release on Thursday (Sep 2).

The tax revenue amount represents 73.6 per cent of the government operating revenue and 10.6 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product.

Current year arrears for income tax, goods and services tax (GST) and property tax also fell, from S$357 million the year before to S$323.8 million.

Total income taxes - which comprise corporate income tax, individual income tax and withholding tax - made up 62 per cent of IRAS’ collection, it said in the release.

Income taxes collected in the financial year 2020/21 totalled S$30.5 billion, 0.9 per cent lower than the S$30.8 billion collected in financial year 2019/20.

Corporate income tax collection fell 3.7 per cent from the previous year to S$16.1 billion, while individual income tax collection inched up 3 per cent to S$12.8 billion.

Collection for both GST and property tax fell – by 7.3 per cent to S$10.3 billion and by 34.3 per cent to S$3.1 billion respectively. Stamp duty collection also dropped to S$3.9 billion, which was 7.2 per cent lower than the previous year.

Betting taxes – comprising betting duty, casino tax and private lotteries duty – totalled S$1.7 billion, a 34.3 per cent decline.

"The fall in collections for corporate income and property taxes were mainly due to the implementation of support measures for businesses such as tax rebates," IRAS said.

"In addition, GST, stamp duty and betting taxes collections were lower on account of weaker economic conditions and circuit breaking measures put in place during the year," it added.

The agency also provided measures to support businesses and individuals amid the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This included corporate and property tax rebates, extension of tax filing deadlines, deferment of income tax payments and instalment payments to ease cashflow for affected taxpayers.

“Since last year, IRAS has also stepped up to its new role as the Centre of Excellence for disbursing national grants to enterprises – the Wage Credit Scheme, Jobs Support Scheme, Government Cash Grant and Jobs Growth Incentive,” it said.

A total of S$28.2 billion of grants were disbursed in the financial year 2020/21 to support jobs and businesses through the pandemic.