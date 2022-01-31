Court dismisses application for Healing the Divide’s Iris Koh to celebrate Chinese New Year with family

FAMILY TIME FOR ‘EMOTIONAL STRENGTH’

Mr Lun argued that given his client’s health condition, Koh should be allowed to spend time with her loved ones to “gain emotional strength”.

“Against the fact that we’re approaching Chinese New Year and where any accused who is in remand will probably require some family support, and what (better time) other than during this festive season to spend time with family to gain that emotional strength and then to carry on with the investigations?”

Having previously been diagnosed with hypothyroidism, Koh “probably requires some rest and family support to better recover and further assist police in their investigations”, said Mr Lun.

“We’re not saying that my client is not suitable for investigations. But what are the conditions that are best imposed and that best fit (her) interest and public interest? … For someone who has been suffering (from) suspected psychosis and hypothyroidism, what is the mental and emotional state for them to assist the police?”

Mr Lun added that evidence is “unlikely to be obtained” during the Chinese New Year period, and said the prosecution had not “set out to explain how evidence is likely to be obtained during this period of remand, taking into account (Koh’s) health conditions”.

He also said the prosecution hasn’t explained why and how Koh’s release would affect public interest, as there is “no evidence that my client will tamper with evidence if she’s released on bail”.

The lawyer then proposed to the court that Koh could report to the police from Friday (Feb 4) onwards during the working hours of 9am to 6pm, excluding weekends.

He suggested that as a further condition, the court could impose non-communication between Koh and the relevant parties who have been identified in investigations to allay any doubts on tampering of evidence.

Mr Lun also said that Koh’s passport had been impounded, so she isn’t a flight risk.

'PATTERN' OF UNCOOPERATIVE BEHAVIOUR

In response, the prosecution argued there is “no merit” for the two assertions by the defence: First, that Koh was medically unfit to cooperate with investigations, and second, that she would cooperate with investigations.

“Thus far, she has not been cooperative with investigations and contributed to the delay,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jiang Ke-Yue.

Mr Jiang highlighted that Koh had been assessed by several doctors to be medically and “mentally” fit for investigations. He added that the latest email updates from the investigating officer to Koh’s husband stated that while Koh requires a medical procedure for her hypothyroidism, this would be done in two to three weeks' time when her thyroid hormone level has stabilised.

Details of Koh’s “pattern of behaviour that shows her determination not to cooperate” from the day of her arrest were also presented in court by Mr Jiang.

For instance, she complained of anxiety and panic attacks when she was arrested on Jan 21, but refused to be referred to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH). Yet she was able to understand the statement read out to her and sign the document with “no issue”.

When the charge for her remand was made on Jan 23, Koh requested to be referred to IMH for anxiety.

The following day, she requested to lodge a police report against the investigating officer. The request was acceded to by the police, and the reporting process took two hours because “she had a lot of things to say”, said Mr Jiang.

The day after that, despite complaining of discomfort and being assessed by a doctor who recommended that she be referred to IMH again, she refused. After dinner that day, the investigating officer printed out her written statement for her to read and sign as she did previously — but this time, she tore up the statement.