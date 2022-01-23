Iris Koh, founder of Healing the Divide group, charged and remanded over alleged scheme to submit false vaccination information

SINGAPORE: Iris Koh, the founder of a group with a known stance against COVID-19 vaccination, has been charged and remanded over her alleged involvement in a scheme to submit false information to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 46-year-old founder of Healing the Divide was arrested on Friday with two other men, aged 33 and 40, for conspiracy to cheat. Eight other people are also being investigated for their suspected involvement in this case.

Koh was charged on Sunday with one count of conspiracy to cheat and has been remanded for further investigation.

The Health Ministry had informed the police on Friday of MOH's investigations into a doctor suspected of submitting false information to the National Immunisation Registry.

This information indicated that the doctor had "administered COVID-19 vaccines to individuals when in fact he had not", said the police. Court documents indicated that it was the Sinopharm vaccine.

After investigating the MOH report, the police arrested Koh and the two men on the same day.

She had allegedly referred clients, believed to be members of Healing the Divide, to the doctor and had also suggested administering something in lieu of the vaccine to patients, the police said.