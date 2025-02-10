Court orders seizure of Iris Koh, Raymond Ng's possessions over unpaid defamation suit costs

SINGAPORE: Anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh and her husband Raymond Ng are facing a court-ordered seizure of their possessions after they failed to pay legal costs from a defamation suit brought by former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng.

On Monday (Feb 10) at around 10am, a court sheriff and a lawyer representing Mr Cheng arrived at the couple's Farrer Park flat to enforce the order. However, after a brief but heated exchange, the couple refused them entry into their home.

According to the Singapore Courts website, a writ of seizure and sale allows a creditor to recover debts if a judgment debtor fails to pay. They can do this through an enforcement officer of the court, known as a sheriff, and officers who are empowered under the sheriff’s authority are known as bailiffs.

The items seized will then be sold, and proceeds from the sale may then be used to pay off the debt.

Law firm Lee & Lee, which is representing Mr Cheng, confirmed in an email that the seizure attempt on Monday was based on enforcement orders made by the court.