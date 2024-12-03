Court dismisses Iris Koh, Raymond Ng's attempt to get former NMP to remove allegedly defamatory Facebook post

SINGAPORE: A district court on Tuesday (Dec 3) dismissed an application by Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh and her husband Raymond Ng for former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng to take down an allegedly defamatory Facebook post.

The unsuccessful application is part of an ongoing civil defamation suit that Ms Koh, Mr Ng and three other claimants launched against Mr Cheng over his Jun 21 Facebook post on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The other claimants are former Progress Singapore Party politician Bradley Bowyer, Bevan Tey and Chan Swee Cheong.

District Judge Chiah Kok Khun rejected the claimants’ attempt to compel Mr Cheng to remove and set to private on social media “all defamatory comments about the claimants killing people”, and to prevent him from making any further such statements.

The judge also granted an application by Mr Cheng to strike out three of the claimants – Mr Ng, Mr Tey and Mr Chan – from the defamation suit.

Calling the claims made by the three “an abuse of process of the court”, the judge said there was no reference to them in the Facebook post, and they had no legal standing to be part of the suit.

In response to queries, Ms Koh and Mr Ng told CNA that they were disappointed with the outcome.

As of Tuesday evening, they said they had not read the judge’s grounds of decision and would do so before deciding whether to appeal.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Cheng noted the two decisions in his favour and said he intended to pursue the costs awarded to him “to the fullest”.

The defamation suit against Mr Cheng remains before the courts, with Ms Koh and Mr Bowyer as the remaining claimants.

Mr Cheng is represented by a team of lawyers from Lee & Lee comprising Senior Counsel Tan Tee Jim, Chee Kai Hao and Poon Choon Ming, while the claimants do not have lawyers.

WHAT THE DEFAMATION SUIT IS ABOUT

Ms Koh is the founder of Healing the Divide, a group known to be against COVID-19 vaccination.

She is separately set for a criminal trial on charges that include deceiving the health ministry that unvaccinated people had received their jabs and instigating the harassment of doctors at vaccination centres.

Ms Koh and Mr Ng are involved in other defamation suits against individuals such as National University of Singapore Associate Professor Ben Leong.

In their defamation suit against Mr Cheng, the couple and the other claimants argued that his Facebook post has the meaning that they “possess a malicious intent to cause death, akin to the criminal act of killing, which suggests a deliberate and premeditated act of harm”.

The post also contains the innuendo that they are “involved in actions with the intent to cause death or severe harm to individuals, thus portraying them as malevolent and dangerous individuals”, the claimants argued.

This has severely damaged their reputations by “portraying them as individuals with criminal intent, which has led to public condemnation, social ostracisation and potential professional repercussions”, they claimed.

Ms Koh and Mr Bowyer, who are named in the Jun 21 Facebook post, sought damages of S$100,000 (US$74,000) each for harm to “their reputations and emotional well-being”.

The other three claimants sought unspecified damages to be determined by the court.

The claimants also asked for a public apology and retraction of the allegedly defamatory statements by Mr Cheng.