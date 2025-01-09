Former MOE teacher who was detained under ISA for terrorism offences released from detention

SINGAPORE: A former teacher with the Ministry of Education (MOE) who was arrested under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for terrorism offences has been released from detention.

Mohamed Khairul Riduan Mohamed Sarip, 40, was released on a restriction order in November 2024, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Thursday (Jan 9).

He was self-radicalised and arrested in October 2022 under the ISA as he had planned to travel to Gaza to join Hamas and its military wing Al-Qassam Brigades (AQB) to fight the Israel Defense Forces.

ISD said on Thursday that Khairul has "shown good progress in his rehabilitation and was assessed to no longer pose a security threat requiring preventive detention".

The agency also announced that the restriction orders against three other Singaporeans have been allowed to lapse upon expiry due to good progress in their rehabilitation.

A person issued with a restriction order must abide by several conditions. For example, they cannot access the internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings or be a member of any organisation, association or group without approval from the director of ISD.

They also cannot print, distribute or contribute to any publication.

A person on a restriction order is not allowed to change their residence or employment, and cannot leave Singapore without the ISD director’s approval.