Singapore cancels work permits of 2 Bangladeshis over extremist posts on social media

SINGAPORE: The work permits of two Bangladeshi workers have been cancelled over extremist posts made on social media, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Friday (Jul 17).

In response to CNA's queries, ISD said that both men, Tayani Md Risad and Islam Sahedul, were repatriated to Bangladesh on Jul 8 following separate investigations earlier this month.

Risad had expressed support for Bangladeshi radical Islamist writer Shafiur Rahman Farabi, who has incited violence against secular and atheist bloggers, and is alleged to have links to Hizb ut-Tahrir, a fundamentalist Islamist group banned by the Bangladeshi government.

ISD said Sahedul had expressed divisive religious views, referring to Muslims who did not want to be governed under Shariah law as "kafir", or infidels.

"He has also made postings on the ongoing Israel-Iran war which are inflammatory in nature."