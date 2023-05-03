Singapore youth who planned to attack Jews released from ISA detention, placed on restriction order

SINGAPORE: A self-radicalised Singaporean youth detained in 2021 for planning to stab Jews has been released on a restriction order, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Wednesday (May 3).

Citing "good progress" made in his rehabilitation, Singapore's domestic counter-intelligence agency added that Amirull Ali, now 22 years old, was given the restriction order in March.

Under the order, he cannot travel out of Singapore or access the internet without the approval of ISD's director, among other conditions and restrictions.

Amirull had been influenced by the Israel-Palestine conflict when he made preparations to carry out a knife attack against Jews at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue at Waterloo Street, late in 2020.

He had also planned to travel to Gaza in the Palestinian territories to join the militant organisation HAMAS in its fight against Israel.

RENOUNCED RADICAL BELIEFS

ISD on Wednesday detailed efforts by the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) to work with Amirull, including having a counsellor from the organisation meet him monthly.

"The counsellor helped Amirull to improve his religious knowledge, and to embrace a pro-social understanding of Islamic principles," said the department.