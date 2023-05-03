Singapore youth who planned to attack Jews released from ISA detention, placed on restriction order
Amirull Ali made "good progress" in his rehabilitation, says the Internal Security Department.
SINGAPORE: A self-radicalised Singaporean youth detained in 2021 for planning to stab Jews has been released on a restriction order, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Wednesday (May 3).
Citing "good progress" made in his rehabilitation, Singapore's domestic counter-intelligence agency added that Amirull Ali, now 22 years old, was given the restriction order in March.
Under the order, he cannot travel out of Singapore or access the internet without the approval of ISD's director, among other conditions and restrictions.
Amirull had been influenced by the Israel-Palestine conflict when he made preparations to carry out a knife attack against Jews at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue at Waterloo Street, late in 2020.
He had also planned to travel to Gaza in the Palestinian territories to join the militant organisation HAMAS in its fight against Israel.
RENOUNCED RADICAL BELIEFS
ISD on Wednesday detailed efforts by the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) to work with Amirull, including having a counsellor from the organisation meet him monthly.
"The counsellor helped Amirull to improve his religious knowledge, and to embrace a pro-social understanding of Islamic principles," said the department.
"As a result, Amirull has renounced his radical beliefs in armed jihad and the use of violence. He now sees jihad as caring for his parents, improving himself, and contributing to society.
"He also understands the importance of living harmoniously with people of other races and religions in Singapore, and to verify any religious information that he is unsure about with locally accredited religious teachers and scholars," ISD added.
An RRG volunteer also gave Amirull weekly English lessons to help him pursue further studies at a post-secondary institution.
Amirull aspires to be a chef, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a separate speech on Wednesday.
Speaking at the launch of a new RRG gallery, he outlined how the group of voluntary Islamic scholars and teachers has worked to tackle extremist ideologies through rehabilitation, community outreach and inter-faith collaboration.
Mr Lee also gave an update on the self-radicalisation situation in Singapore. Since the rise of the Islamic State in 2015, ISD has dealt with 49 such individuals under the Internal Security Act (ISA) - four times more than the number of cases in the preceding period from 2007 to 2014.
Of the 49 men and women, 37 are Singaporeans, 11 are aged 20 or younger, and 5 of the youths wanted to mount attacks in Singapore, said the prime minister.
PSYCHOLOGICAL HELP
Apart from religious counselling, Amirull worked with ISD case officers and a psychologist, the department said on Wednesday.
"Through the interactions, he has come to understand that while one may sympathise with the plight of people caught in the crosshairs of a conflict such as that between Israel and Palestine, we should never resort to or advocate violence as a solution," said ISD in its release.
"The psychological counselling sessions also helped Amirull to strengthen his critical thinking and emotion regulation skills, which would reduce his vulnerability to radical influences."
It was his inability to critically evaluate information which he came across on the Israel-Palestine conflict, plus a tendency to overreact emotionally to the plight of oppressed Muslims, that contributed to his radicalisation in the first place, the agency said.
While in detention, Amirull was also given "educational and self-improvement materials" with worksheets to complete and discuss with the psychologist.
This was how he "developed a clearer positive identity and acquired practical skills such as goal setting", said ISD.
"Amirull has responded well to his rehabilitation, with the extensive support of the RRG as well as his family, who visited him weekly during his detention and was a source of constant encouragement," it said.
"ISD will continue to work with RRG and the Inter-Agency Aftercare Group to ease his reintegration into society."