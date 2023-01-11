Restriction orders against 3 Singaporeans, including ex-JI member, allowed to lapse

SINGAPORE: Restriction orders issued under the Internal Security Act (ISA) against three Singaporeans were allowed to lapse in 2022 after they showed "good progress in their rehabilitation", said the Internal Security Department on Wednesday (Jan 11).

One of them — Mohamed Rashid Zainal Abidin, 63 — was a former member of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) regional terrorist network.

He was detained under the ISA in May 2006 along with four other JI members, including Mas Selamat Kastari, then-leader of Singapore’s JI branch.

The group had fled Singapore in December 2001 and was involved in Mas Selamat’s plan to hijack and crash a plane into Changi Airport.

Rashid was released on a restriction order in May 2014. The order was allowed to lapse in May last year, ISD said.

Those on restriction orders cannot travel out of Singapore or change addresses or jobs, without approval. They also cannot access the Internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings or print, distribute or contribute to any publication without approval.