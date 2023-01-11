Restriction orders against 3 Singaporeans, including ex-JI member, allowed to lapse

SINGAPORE: Restriction orders issued under the Internal Security Act (ISA) against three Singaporeans were allowed to lapse in 2022 after they showed "good progress in their rehabilitation", said the Internal Security Department on Wednesday (Jan 11).
One of them — Mohamed Rashid Zainal Abidin, 63 — was a former member of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) regional terrorist network.
He was detained under the ISA in May 2006 along with four other JI members, including Mas Selamat Kastari, then-leader of Singapore’s JI branch.
The group had fled Singapore in December 2001 and was involved in Mas Selamat’s plan to hijack and crash a plane into Changi Airport.
Rashid was released on a restriction order in May 2014. The order was allowed to lapse in May last year, ISD said.
Those on restriction orders cannot travel out of Singapore or change addresses or jobs, without approval. They also cannot access the Internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings or print, distribute or contribute to any publication without approval.
The other two Singaporeans whose restriction orders have been allowed to lapse are:
- Dian Faezah Ismail, 40. She supported the Islamic State terror group and helped her husband in his plans to relocate their family to Syria. She was issued with a restriction order in August 2016 and it was allowed to lapse in August last year
- Razali Abas, 60. The technician was arrested under the ISA in September 2018 for supporting the use of armed violence against perceived enemies of Islam. He was issued with a restriction order in October that year, and the order was allowed to lapse in October last year
On Wednesday, ISD also revealed that a 38-year-old teacher with the Ministry of Education was arrested under the ISA in October last year.
Mohamed Khairul Riduan Mohamed Sarip had planned to carry out armed violence in Gaza city because he was affected by the Israel-Palestine conflict.
He is the first teacher and public servant to be investigated for terrorism-related offences.