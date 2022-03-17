What ISD does when it suspects a person might have been radicalised

SINGAPORE: In situations when a person is suspected to be radicalised, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Thursday (Mar 17) that it will conduct multiple interviews and run psychological assessments to evaluate if the individual is a security threat.

This is part of ISD's investigations into possible cases of radicalisation and takes into account any suspected signs of radicalisation displayed by a person.

In the case of 37-year-old Fadhil Yusop, the man who was charged with voluntarily causing hurt after he was seen wielding a sword and hitting a man at Buangkok, ISD said that "preliminary investigations thus far do not suggest that it is an act of terror".

The agency added that it will continue to work with the police on the investigations and provide an update in due course.

Following news that ISD had investigated Fadhil twice - once in 2016 and again in 2020 - and assessed that he was not radicalised, some people queried on social media how the authorities go about reaching that conclusion in such situations.

Responding to CNA's queries, ISD said in situations where indications of radicalisation are detected, it will conduct interviews with the suspect and those around him or her to gather further information.

Psychological assessments may also be done where relevant to evaluate the person's "propensity for violence" and vulnerability to radical influences.

"Based on the information obtained through various channels, an assessment will then be made on the security threat the person poses," said ISD.

The agency added that it is unable to provide specifics due to operation sensitivities and the unique circumstances of each case.