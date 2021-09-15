Logo
No 'credible intelligence' of imminent terrorist threat to Singapore, says ISD after Japanese foreign ministry warning
The Ministry of Home Affairs headquarters in Singapore. (File photo: TODAY)

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
15 Sep 2021 08:29AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 08:29AM)
SINGAPORE: The Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Tuesday (Sep 14) that it currently has "no specific threat nor credible intelligence of an imminent terrorist threat to Singapore", after Japan's foreign ministry issued a warning on possible terrorist attacks through its embassies in Southeast Asian countries on Sunday.

In the advisories, Japan warned its citizens it had obtained information that “there are increased risks such as suicide bombings” at places of worship or crowded public areas.

The notices were sent to Japanese citizens in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Myanmar.

In response to CNA's queries, ISD said that it had reached out to their Japanese counterparts, who also had "no specific intelligence".

“The ISD currently has no specific threat nor credible intelligence of an imminent terrorist threat to Singapore," said ISD.

"We have reached out to our Japanese counterparts, and they also have no specific intelligence. Members of the public should nevertheless remain vigilant and promptly contact the ISD Counter-Terrorism hotline 1800-2626-473 (1800-2626-ISD) or report via the SGSecure app if they come across any suspicious persons or activities.”

"PUZZLEMENT" FROM OTHER SOUTHEAST ASIAN COUNTRIES

Malaysian news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday that senior defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein said the Japanese warning was based on a media platform and did not have solid grounds.

Mr Hishammuddin added that Malaysia's armed forces intelligence and police have confirmed that the warning was unfounded.

The advisory was met with puzzlement from other Southeast Asian nations, reported the Associated Press (AP). 

Tanee Sangrat, spokesman for Thailand’s foreign ministry, said Japan had not revealed the origin of the warning and that the Japanese embassy had no further details other than to say it was “not specific to Thailand”.

Thai security agencies have no information of their own about a possible threat, said deputy police spokesman Kissana Pathanacharoen.

Similarly, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said it was not aware of any information about an elevated threat level, while Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah denied that any warning was even sent to Japanese citizens there.

Source: CNA/Agencies/nh(ac)

