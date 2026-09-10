ISD warns terrorism threat to Singapore remains high; youth radicalisation a pressing concern

OVERSEAS CONFLICTS HEIGHTEN THREATS OF ATTACK

Singapore and Southeast Asia continue to feel the ripple effects of geopolitical tensions and instability in the Middle East, ISD said, pointing to activities by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its armed proxies, such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

This network has "elevated the threat of terrorism beyond the immediate theatre of conflict in the Middle East".

Tensions caused by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the US-Israel conflict with Iran have also contributed to a rise in antisemitism, anti-Muslim rhetoric and Islamophobia in many parts of the world, fuelled by far-right extremist narratives.

"In some cases, such hatred has translated into violence," ISD said.

The department said there was a heightened risk of attacks by the IRGC and its network of proxies, including the newly emerged Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), which has been linked to attacks in Canada, France and the United Kingdom.

A key operative of the Iran-backed Kata'ib Hizballah in Iraq and HAYI, Iranian-Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi had applied for visas to visit Singapore on three separate occasions in 2023 and 2024, but did not travel to Singapore. He was believed to have travelled to Southeast Asia in recent years.

Baqer is believed to have directed at least 20 HAYI-linked attacks and attempted attacks on US and Jewish interests across Europe, the US and Canada.

He was arrested in Türkiye in May 2026 and charged in the US for plotting to attack a synagogue in New York City and two other Jewish centres in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Arizona.

"We do not discount the possibility that Baqer's travel to this region could have been for terrorism purposes and he could have set his sight on targeting Singapore, including US and Israeli/Jewish interests here," ISD said. "Had he attempted to enter Singapore, he would have been denied entry."

ISD also warned that the violent extremist landscape in Southeast Asia is becoming more diverse, with far-right extremism, Nihilistic Violent Extremism (NVE) and related online subcultures such as the True Crime Community blurring together online.

To illustrate this, it cited a November 2025 incident where a 17-year-old True Crime Community participant detonated four improvised explosive devices in his high school in Jakarta, injuring at least 96. ISD added that he had drawn inspiration from far-right extremist symbols, slogans and attackers.

In June 2026, two youths aged 14 and 15 also conducted an NVE-linked school shooting in Tacloban City, the Philippines, killing three and injuring 20 others, ISD said.