IN FOCUS: The inside story of how ISD crippled a terrorist network targeting Singapore after 9/11

“As a leader of the cell, I sent one of my men to become a dispatch rider where he went into MINDEF to deliver parcels or packages,” Alif, now in his late 40s and working in dispatch, told CNA.

“In the mail room, he surveyed what was in the mail room, then he came out and looked around the MINDEF compound.”

One of the cell members also worked at a company that distributed a defence magazine whose subscribers included officers who worked at Gombak. “So we got to know some names, and we gave these to our seniors,” Alif said.

One of the more detailed schemes was when a JI member tailed a MINDEF officer from Gombak all the way to Tampines. It turned out that JI had considered placing explosives in a MINDEF officer’s car and detonating them while the car was in the camp, ISD said.

CHANGE OF PLANS

Then on Dec 3, the media published a report that Aslam had been arrested by the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan.

The story, which was likely to attract further media attention, forced ISD’s hand. The department decided to bring forward its operation against Aslam's associates before they went underground or left the country to escape arrest.

On Dec 8, the operation began. ISD senior research officer Wei Ling* remembers vividly how that day, a Saturday, started.

“When my research team, colleagues and I went into the office that day, we thought that it was pretty much going to be an open-and-shut kind of operation that would be wrapped up by that weekend, or just a few days after that,” she told CNA.

“But by nightfall on Saturday, we realised that we were so far wrong, and that we had actually stumbled on something big. Specifically, we had to somehow race against the clock to stop terrorist attacks from happening on Singapore’s soil.”

The next day, ISD officers arrested six of Aslam’s associates and seized items of interest from their homes.

PEELING BACK THE LAYERS

Back at the office, the pressure was mounting.

Research officers like Wei Ling worked 12-hour shifts, each handling two or three suspects that had been brought in. These officers worked directly with their operations counterparts, who were assigned the same suspects to focus on.

Wei Ling, now in her 40s, said it was tough work in the beginning because the JI suspects were not talking: “They were clamming up, which basically meant that we do not know what to look out for,” she said.

“So, it really felt like we were trying to put together a 10,000-piece jigsaw puzzle but the problem is that we did not know how it was supposed to look like in the end.”

The plan was for ISD’s operations officers to try breaking down the suspects, Wei Ling said, while research officers combed through the copious amounts of evidence that had been seized.

These included things like photo albums, religious books, name cards and even scraps of paper stuck between the pages of books.