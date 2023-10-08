Singaporeans should avoid all travel to Gaza Strip, West Bank amid attacks on Israel: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Sunday (Oct 8).

Singaporeans are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel in view of the ongoing conflict, said the ministry in a travel advisory, noting that there has been ongoing rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, with hundreds now dead on both sides and spiralling violence threatening a major new Middle East war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “at war” and ordered an extensive mobilisation of army reserves.

Singapore strongly condemned the rocket and terror attacks from Gaza on Israel and called for an immediate end to the violence.

In its advisory, MFA said Singaporeans travelling to or residing in Israel and the Palestinian Territories should remain vigilant and monitor local developments closely.

They should avoid areas known for public disturbances or where large crowds congregate, especially in the Old City and East Jerusalem including Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount.

All necessary precautions for personal safety should be taken, including purchasing comprehensive travel and medical insurance, added the ministry.

Singaporeans are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA so that the ministry can contact them should the need arise.

“Singaporeans are also advised to stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe,” it said.

Those who require consular assistance while in Israel or the Palestinian Territories may contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours) at:

Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street

South Tower, 19th floor

Tel Aviv 6473926

Israel

Tel: +972 3 7289334

Fax: +972 3 7289340

Email: singemb_tlv [at] mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg