No plans by Singapore Muslim travel agencies to scrap tours yet amid Israel-Hamas conflict
One tour group, whose package includes a visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the old city of Jerusalem in Israel, will depart Singapore this week as planned.
SINGAPORE: Muslim travel agencies in Singapore have no plans to rid or reschedule upcoming tours that involve visiting holy sites in Jerusalem after the unprecedented attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.
A key highlight of such tours, which are popular among their customers, is a visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the old city of Jerusalem. The site is considered the third holiest by Muslims, after Mecca and Medina.
The mosque, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, remains the emotional heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as it is sacred to both Muslims and Jews. Competing claims over the site have spilled into violence before.
Travel agencies who spoke with CNA on Monday (Oct 9) have such tours slated for November and December, and are "currently monitoring the situation".
One agency, Hahnemann Travel & Tours, has a 38-member tour group departing on Wednesday. The 15-day tour will include a three-day trip to Jerusalem, and visits to the holy cities of Medina and Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
On Saturday, Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, with hundreds now dead on both sides and spiralling violence.
SOME TOURS TO CARRY ON
A travel advisory issued by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday noted that Singaporeans should avoid all non-essential travel to Israel.
They should also avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria, the ministry said.
MFA added that Singaporeans travelling to or residing in Israel and the Palestinian Territories should avoid areas known for public disturbances or where large crowds congregate, especially in the Old City and East Jerusalem including Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount.
The tour group under Hahneman Travels & Tour Pte Ltd whose upcoming trip is on Wednesday has been registered with MFA, said Mr Muhammad Ahmad, the agency's manager.
"We've checked with MFA and they've given the relevant advisory - to avoid any of the conflict areas. It seems it doesn't involve (what we have in) the itinerary."
Mr Muhammad Ahmad also shared photos with CNA from tour guides in Jerusalem, adding that the situation "is per normal" and "all is going as per usual".
According to the itinerary, the group will fly from Singapore to Amman in Jordan, where they will then commence a three-day trip to Jerusalem. Their stay in the biggest city of Israel will include visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Omar Mosque and the Tomb of Prophet David.
Travellers with specific requests to skip certain destinations will be assisted by the agency's guides in Jerusalem, added Mr Muhammad Ahmad.
"There were about five of them who indicated they don't want to enter the Jerusalem area. They will stay in Amman," he said, adding that they did not want to cancel their trip entirely.
"Because all the other areas are not affected. They're still eager and keen to go."
SOME CHANGE TRAVEL PLANS
Other travellers are exercising more caution, with one family having just pulled out from their tour starting Nov 22 that would involve a visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
Director of Sha Travel & Tour Pte Ltd, Ms Hanim Hashim, told CNA that the family decided to "reroute to another destination that we have to offer".
Other customers have said they want to "wait and see", she said. But "if they wait till the last minute and want to book other packages (but) they're full, they might deny themselves other places".
Nonetheless, the agency has no concrete plans to scrap or reschedule the tour. If the conflict worsens, however, they "might have to reroute the programme - meaning we won't depart (as part of) the package - and change to other destinations", Ms Hanim pointed out.
"Currently, there's an advisory not to travel to certain places in Israel itself. Even though we're not going to be in that area, we never know. If they close the main airport and the border that we're using, that will affect the whole thing," she added.
While the conflict could "calm down" in a couple of weeks, travel agencies are also adapting to the situation as it unfolds, said Ms Hanim.
"Nobody can give you the answer (to) how it’s going to be. Whatever happens at present, that's the situation that will inform our customer.
"It's up to them; they have a choice, they have the buying power. If they think that they don't want to go (on the tour), then we will have to abide by what they decide."
WAIT-AND-SEE APPROACH
Other travel agencies who spoke to CNA similarly expressed a wait-and-see approach.
Halijah Travel Pte Ltd has a 10-day tour covering Jerusalem, Amman, Petra and Wadi Rum that departs Nov 25. The tour is a staple at the agency, held twice a year, and is usually fully booked.
At the moment, no one has pulled out of the tour, noted the agency's administrative and tour assistant, Ms Hasanah Jamaludin.
"If it's affected, most likely it will be cancelled. We're currently monitoring the situation, waiting on advice from the airlines and the agency there (on the ground)," she said.
"If the situation is really serious, then the airline will issue a warning that it's not safe to travel ... If there is any news, we will inform (our customers) as soon as possible."
Meanwhile, Mr Muhammat Nazer noted that "a lot of conflicts" happen every year around September and October, and predicts that the conflict will "stop" come November.
"A lot of people go to Jerusalem. If they still continue (the conflict) ... they will affect their economy. No tourists will go," said the managing director at Thoha Travels & Tours Pte Ltd.
There are four groups going on the agency's Masjidil Aqsa in Jerusalem tour in November and December, with the first group of around 30 travellers departing Nov 20.
Asked whether they have plans to reschedule, Mr Muhammat Nazer said they will advise customers on any changes by the beginning of November.
Travellers on the tour packages from Halijah Travels and Thoha Travels & Tours are currently set to fly from Singapore's Changi Airport to Tel Aviv in Israel.
Checks done by CNA on Monday show that there are still flights from Singapore to Tel Aviv, even as several US air carriers have suspended direct flights serving the metropolitan city in Israel.