Israel-Hamas conflict: Singapore must not let this affect its racial and religious peace, says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore must not let the Israel-Hamas conflict affect its internal situation, and the country must maintain its racial and religious peace, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on Thursday (Oct 12).

On Oct 7, militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, with hundreds of gunmen pouring across the barrier fence and rampaging through towns, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Israel has put Gaza under total siege and has so far killed about 1,200 people in a bombing campaign that has obliterated entire neighbourhoods.

Speaking to journalists about the conflict, Mr Shanmugam noted that there is going to be "a very severe reaction" as Israel is going to react with its "full might".

Israel’s response should be consistent with international law and international rules of war, he added, noting that other countries have also made this point.

“We condemn all acts of terrorism and wanton violence. But we must not let these events happening externally affect the internal situation in Singapore,” he said.

"We must, in Singapore, maintain our racial and religious peace. We have to stay vigilant. Terrorist groups will try and exploit such conflicts."

These groups have already issued calls for followers to "join in a wider jihad against Israel", and there have been reports of anti-Semitic attacks overseas, he added.

“Our position has been made very clear over the years. We act against anyone who promotes or espouses extremism and violence,” said Mr Shanmugam, adding that Singapore recently detained individuals under the Internal Security Act who “fell for the pro-Hamas narrative” – one in March 2021 and another in November 2022.

Both of them wanted to travel to Gaza to fight alongside Hamas, and the one detained in March 2021 also planned a knife attack against Jews at a synagogue in Singapore.

Individuals who wanted to target Muslims in Singapore have also been detained, said the minister.

For example, a boy was detained in December 2020 for making plans to conduct knife attacks against Muslims in two mosques in Singapore, after being influenced by the Christchurch attack.

“So far, we have managed to avoid letting international events like these destabilise us within Singapore,” he said.

“This is going to be quite a tough period. But our fundamental attitude cannot change. We are all Singaporeans, we have a precious peace within Singapore, we must never let external events affect that.”

STEPPED UP PATROLS

Security agencies in Singapore are watching the situation closely, said Mr Shanmugam, adding that he was not able to share the exact plans for operational reasons.

Additional measures have been taken, and patrols at some events and places will be stepped up, he added.

Emergency forces are always on alert to respond to incidents, places that are possible targets have had their security reassessed, and for those at higher risk, security is being increased, he said.

When asked about how the situation in Israel can impact Singapore’s racial and religious harmony, Mr Shanmugam said the country is in a “fairly good position” in terms of its own religious harmony and understanding.

“There is a lot of mutual respect and trust between religious and racial groups, and Singaporeans strongly value our racial and religious diversity and harmony,” he continued.

A 2022 Pew study indicated that a majority of Singaporean adults who said they are religious are “very tolerant” of other perspectives.

“For example, most say that many religions can be true. And 60 per cent said they have a personal connection to religions other than their own. It’s not something you see in many other countries,” said the Home Affairs and Law Minister.

“What we have built over the years and what we now have is precious and extremely remarkable, and we must do our best to protect it," he added.